Critical Comparison: Image Protect (IMTL) and Its Peers

Image Protect (OTCMKTS:IMTL – Get Free Report) is one of 308 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Image Protect to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Image Protect and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Protect 0 0 0 0 N/A Image Protect Competitors 404 1717 3627 26 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Image Protect’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Image Protect has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of Image Protect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.5% of Image Protect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Image Protect and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Protect N/A N/A N/A Image Protect Competitors -34.94% -45.08% -7.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Image Protect and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Image Protect N/A N/A -0.02 Image Protect Competitors $438.64 million $19.95 million 799.46

Image Protect’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Image Protect. Image Protect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Image Protect Company Profile

Image Protect, Inc., a tech and media company, focuses on microcap news, information, and disclosures. It owns and operates legendNFTs.io, an auction for NFTs of hip hop artist and sports figures; and Fotofy.com, a digital asset library and proprietary technology. The company also engages in the crypto, blockchain, and streaming digital assets activities. Image Protect, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

