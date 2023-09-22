Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $4.74 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

