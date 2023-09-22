Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $168.66. 312,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

