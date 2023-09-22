Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SYK traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.70. The company had a trading volume of 308,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.62 and its 200-day moving average is $286.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

