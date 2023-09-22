Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Down 3.9%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Down 3.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
