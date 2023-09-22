Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Boosted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $610,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after purchasing an additional 324,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,900 shares of company stock worth $114,516,907 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.5 %

DDOG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. 758,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,208. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -340.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,573.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.