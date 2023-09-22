DeltaFi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $14,983.26 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

