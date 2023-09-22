DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,245,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,784,740 shares.The stock last traded at $33.87 and had previously closed at $34.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 170,728 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 91.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 184,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

