Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $12.20

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $11.88. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 9,151,545 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 133,297 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

