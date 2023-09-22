Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 4,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

