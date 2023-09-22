Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.43 million.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE PLOW opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 79.73%.

PLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLOW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 363.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 96.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $6,808,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.