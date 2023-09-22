Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

DPG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 279,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,886. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.