Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
DPG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 279,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,886. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.
Insider Activity at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
