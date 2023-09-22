E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Holdings Decreased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETWO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Insider Activity

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $64,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,095.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,900. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 107,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,294. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Profile

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.