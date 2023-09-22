eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, eCash has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $476.33 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,577.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.60 or 0.00784889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00117823 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000320 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,505,710,923,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

