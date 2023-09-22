Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 9,346 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,150.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,286,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,625,498.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,675 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $9,870.75.

On Friday, September 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,425 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $5,258.25.

On Friday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,318 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $43,800.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,182 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,945.26.

On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $925.01.

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,159. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Brightcove by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Brightcove Company Profile



Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

