Ekta Singh-Bushell Sells 4,622 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,617,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

