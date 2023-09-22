Energi Price Tops $0.0470 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $80,810.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,016,907 coins and its circulating supply is 69,016,345 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

