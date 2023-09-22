Enzi Wealth Acquires 9,727 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.80. 930,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

