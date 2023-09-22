Enzi Wealth Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Enzi Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 413,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,060. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

