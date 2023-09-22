Ergo Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $69.57 million and $315,348.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003548 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,549.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00244335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.69 or 0.00782271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00545430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00057202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00117033 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,847,349 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.