Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

