FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.65-$16.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $439.64.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDS opened at $426.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.46. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

