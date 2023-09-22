Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 367 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. 1,391,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.