Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $91.48. 147,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

