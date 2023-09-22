Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF makes up about 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XTL. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2,001.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 287,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 274,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 456.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $89.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

