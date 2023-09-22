Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 176,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.