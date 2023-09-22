Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.79 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $180.95 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00033396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,900,712 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

