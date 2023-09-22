First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Announces Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

