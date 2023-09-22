First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,402. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 million, a PE ratio of 125.68 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
