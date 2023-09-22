First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Announces Dividend of $0.45

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4496 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.19. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCA. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.