First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Declares $0.14 Dividend

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Get First Trust Dividend Strength ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.