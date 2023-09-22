First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Plans $0.01 Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0096 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $43.78. 198,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,166. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

