First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2023

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

