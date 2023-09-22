First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) to Issue Dividend of $0.46

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4611 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

FEM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 60,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1,522.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 342,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 143.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 333,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 876,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 120,119 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

