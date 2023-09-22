First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $41.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

