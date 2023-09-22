First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.35. 650,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,037. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

