First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Plans Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at about $276,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

