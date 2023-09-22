First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4007 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,946. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

