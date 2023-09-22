Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

FLXS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.20. 9,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $104.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

