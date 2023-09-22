Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 0.9 %
FLXS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.20. 9,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $104.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
