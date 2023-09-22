Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.78. Forward Industries shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 6,255 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Articles

