Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Trading Down 0.4%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Fosun International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.
Fosun International Company Profile
Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.
