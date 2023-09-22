Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 93,356 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.55%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

