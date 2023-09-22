G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,715.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

