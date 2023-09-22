Gas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.19 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00009128 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $143.19 million and $4.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gas

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

