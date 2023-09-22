GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Trading Down 1.1%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.98 and last traded at $36.08. Approximately 314,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 548% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

GENMAB A/S/S Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

