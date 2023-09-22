Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Trading Up 5.1%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3,112.83 and last traded at $3,112.83. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,962.53.

Givaudan Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,193.71.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

