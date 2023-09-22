Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Bought by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF makes up 2.7% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,547. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

