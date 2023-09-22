GYEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,960.46 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $36.52 million and $1,960.46 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

