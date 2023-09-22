Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 395 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 360,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 72.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 66.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.