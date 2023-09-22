HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CRO Sells $776,397.78 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 33,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $776,397.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 178,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brandon Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.
NASDAQ HCP traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,424. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
